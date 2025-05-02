Prabhas and Deepika to Star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

In what can be considered great news for Prabhas fans, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finished writing the script of Spirit and is now waiting for Prabhas' dates to get the film finally onto sets. As if that isn't enough, there is more positive news coming in for Prabhas fans.

Heroine Deepika Padukone, who scored a blockbuster alongside Prabhas with Kalki 2898AD, is all set to team up with the actor once again for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The team hasn't confirmed it, but rumors say Deepika has signed the film.

Deepika and Prabhas had very few scenes together in Kalki 2898 AD. Even though they were seen together in the second half, they barely talked, and the outcome was one of the most disappointing things for fans.

Well, if at all you are discouraged with Kalki, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will surely promise a roller-coaster ride of emotions, with Spirit and Deepika reportedly joining the project as icing on the cake.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is planning to take the movie on set this October, and it remains to be seen if this rumor turns out to be true, but going by the way things are progressing, it will be a sensational comeback for Deepika Padukone. Initially, there were rumors that she would star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, but now she has committed to Prabhas' Spirit.

Spirit may decide to set a release date for late next year once the filming is complete.