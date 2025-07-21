Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Story Revealed

Producer AM Ratnam's son Jyothi Krishna's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is all set to be released worldwide on 24th July, 2025. It took a lot of time for Pawan Kalyan's film to finally get released in theaters, and he attended the press meet that the makers conducted earlier on Monday, July 21st.

During his speech, Pawan Kalyan gave clarity on what Hari Hara Veera Mallu is based on. While thanking director Krish Jagarlamudi for providing a solid foundation with his original idea, Pawan Kalyan revealed that HHVM starts in the coastal region of Kolluru, where the Kohinoor diamond is found.

Pawan Kalyan reveals that the story of Hari Hara Veera Mallu revolves around the Sultanate of Hyderabad's possession of the Kohinoor diamond and how the journey of this glorious stone unfolds. He also expressed his gratitude to music composer MM Keeravani for contributing his brilliance with memorable songs for HHVM.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu's pre-release event is yet to take place, and if reports are believed, police have given limited permission, leaving producer AM Ratnam responsible if an unfortunate situation arises. The movie's team is yet to announce the date for this event.