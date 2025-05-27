Pawan Kalyan Misusing Power For His Movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has recently been actively engaging with the Telugu film industry. What began as a warning to the Tollywood community ultimately turned into a plea for sympathy. Insiders say that this was part of a promotional campaign for his upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

When Pawan Kalyan criticized Tollywood for not officially meeting CM Chandrababu Naidu to discuss improvements in Telugu cinema, the industry responded immediately. First, it was Allu Aravind who came and isolated himself from the discussion of "Aau (The Big Four of TFI).

The ace producer clarified that he was not involved in any lobbying efforts within Tollywood and stated that calling for a bandh on theaters for any reason was inappropriate. Aravind also went on to defend Pawan's anger at industry folks not meeting the CM. Dil Raju followed up on Allu Aravind's comments. He also stressed that he wasn't part of any lobby that works against Pawan Kalyan or his upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

But Dil Raju also mentioned that someone took the information wrongly to the Deputy CM. He mentioned that the release date for Hari Hara Veera Mallu was announced after the ban on theaters was called and that there is no one in the film industry who dares to torment Pawan Kalyan or his upcoming film.

Out of the Big 4 that was mentioned, only Suresh Babu and Suniel Narang (of Asian Cinemas) were left now, and it remains to be seen if they will also issue a clarification in the coming days. What Pawan Kalyan successfully managed to do with the whole controversy is that he showed that there is no one in the industry who could dare have an opinion against him on film-related matters.

He also stressed that all hike-related issues must reach the government via film chamber only. Previously, everyone used to flock directly to the Deputy CM's office and get hikes for their respective films. That won't be the norm anymore. If the scenario is observed from a critical lens, it seems like Pawan is isolating the TFI, but in reality, he is actually gaining more support and sympathy from the industry's biggest for himself and his movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Like a true-blue politician, Pawan Kalyan strategized and indirectly will control film-related issues in Tollywood for years to come. Despite all the industry heavyweights seeking to make amends, Pawan will maintain his dominance with unwavering determination.

The deputy CM also ordered AP Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh to order an inquiry into the forces that had called out for a ban on theaters. By stating this, Pawan is subtly criticizing his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the harm it's suffering at the hands of the same forces.

Whether Pawan Kalyan is playing the tale deliberately or out of sheer emotion is unknown, but he is now exerting dominance on Telugu cinema even after becoming a full-time politician.