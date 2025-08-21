Paradha Twitter Review: Anupama Parameswaran Shines in Praveen Kandregula’s Social Drama

Aug 21, 2025, 15:17 IST
With both Coolie and War 2 dominating the screens last weekend, and still continue to do so despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, there comes a fresh script from director Praveen Kandregula, who is known for his light-hearted comedies in Tollywood. Paradha, starring Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role, has impressed one and all with its trailer. 

Praveen's last outing Subham worked mainly because of the Samantha factor, and when the movie landed on OTT, streaming audiences gave mixed reactions. While some appreciated the comedy used in the film, others felt that most of the lines didn't land, and ended up declaring Subham as boring. 

Despite the mixed reviews to his previous outing, Praveen is confident about Paradha and even declared to the viewers to only come and watch his film if the reviews are good. Even in promotional interviews, Anupama and Darshana Rajendra revealed that the producers were willing to wait longer till Paradha gets a theatrical release amid confusion in buyers over people's interest in watching a female-led film. 

Amid all the trials and tribulations, Paradha is all set to shine on big screens across the world from 22nd of August, and those who managed to watch the movie in early premieres have already started sharing their thoughts about the movie. Written by Poojitha Sreekanti and Prahaas Boppudi, Paradha's screenplay credits are also shared by the above two including film's director, Praveen. Noticebaly, Vasanth Maringanti, Praveen's frequent collaborator didn't work on Paradha. 

Now, let's take a look at what the initial reviews are saying about this movie led by Anupama, Darshana Rajendran, and Sangeetha.

From the early reviews, it looks like Paradha is a much-needed break from the bloodshed and violence that's dominating the big screen today, and it will be interesting to see how audiences react to Praveen Kandregula's brave attempt. Paradha hits screens this Friday, 22nd August.  


