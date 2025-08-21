Paradha Twitter Review: Anupama Parameswaran Shines in Praveen Kandregula’s Social Drama

With both Coolie and War 2 dominating the screens last weekend, and still continue to do so despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, there comes a fresh script from director Praveen Kandregula, who is known for his light-hearted comedies in Tollywood. Paradha, starring Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role, has impressed one and all with its trailer.

Praveen's last outing Subham worked mainly because of the Samantha factor, and when the movie landed on OTT, streaming audiences gave mixed reactions. While some appreciated the comedy used in the film, others felt that most of the lines didn't land, and ended up declaring Subham as boring.

Despite the mixed reviews to his previous outing, Praveen is confident about Paradha and even declared to the viewers to only come and watch his film if the reviews are good. Even in promotional interviews, Anupama and Darshana Rajendra revealed that the producers were willing to wait longer till Paradha gets a theatrical release amid confusion in buyers over people's interest in watching a female-led film.

Amid all the trials and tribulations, Paradha is all set to shine on big screens across the world from 22nd of August, and those who managed to watch the movie in early premieres have already started sharing their thoughts about the movie. Written by Poojitha Sreekanti and Prahaas Boppudi, Paradha's screenplay credits are also shared by the above two including film's director, Praveen. Noticebaly, Vasanth Maringanti, Praveen's frequent collaborator didn't work on Paradha.

Now, let's take a look at what the initial reviews are saying about this movie led by Anupama, Darshana Rajendran, and Sangeetha.

Blockbuster movie #Paradha Anu @anupamahere as #Subbu OMG 🔥

What a performance papa asl super

Start to end you are so good ❤️#Darshana papa so good

Harshwvaradhan and Sangeetha comedy 🔥

Music director man you carried entire movie on your shoulders bgms songs 🔥 4/5 pic.twitter.com/VC1klQ6IPq — Viraj ❤️ RCB ❤️ (@_Virajvijay) August 20, 2025

#Paradha presents a fresh concept from #PraveenKandregula, packed with engaging and intriguing moments in both halves.#Anupama shines as Subbu. One of her career best performances. You will clap, whistle and enjoy the whole film. #DarshanaRajendran and #Sangeetha bring charm… pic.twitter.com/0SsOP1xMw2 — Lets OTT x CINEMA (@LetsOTTxCinema) August 20, 2025

#ParadhaReview: Better than so many #AnupamaParameswaran trying something New in the Plot & her acting also Good

- A Superstition & Its Effects

- #PraveenKandregula making some engaging scenes with a superb screenplay

- Overall Decent Film #Paradha pic.twitter.com/PIQNjGTs6A — MJ Cartel (@Mjcartels) August 21, 2025

Must watch movid. Finally a relief from scrap movies past months. Very good first half and good second half too. 2nd half has some yevade subramanyam shades.. Very good movie on women empowerment. Anupama❤️❤️ @anupamahere

3.5/5#Paradha pic.twitter.com/SEScJFA8wB — Tony (@tonygaaaadu) August 21, 2025

#ParadhaReview 🎬 #Paradha unfolds in a unique village backdrop where women follow the custom of not showing their faces to men outside their homes. The story takes an unexpected turn when Subbalaxmi’s photo appears in an English newspaper, and the film then explores the… pic.twitter.com/VBuOBgZOhr — CinemaPulse360 (@Cinemapulse360) August 21, 2025

#Paradha Review : An Emotional Roller Coaster Ride of a Women - 3.25/5 💥💥💥 Mainly @anupamahere is simply lived in the character with Career best performance 🔥🔥🫡🫡👌👌 and @darshanarajend had done 👍 a fantastic job one of the best supporting role 🏆🏆❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥… pic.twitter.com/djJT2mJpOT — Telugu Cult 𝐘𝐓 (@Telugu_Cult) August 20, 2025

From the early reviews, it looks like Paradha is a much-needed break from the bloodshed and violence that's dominating the big screen today, and it will be interesting to see how audiences react to Praveen Kandregula's brave attempt. Paradha hits screens this Friday, 22nd August.