Nani to Lose Loyal Family Audience with Srikanth Odela's The Paradise?

Before becoming Tollywood's Natural Star, Nani has created a name for himself in Telugu cinema by appealing to family audiences with movies like Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Jamindra, Bhale Bhale Magadivoyi, and others. However, post 2019, the scenario has changed. Ever since Jersey got him huge acclaim for all sections of audiences for his acting, Nani had decided to up the ante by picking scripts that are extremely unique and will elevate his skills as an actor.

Along those lines, Nani did Shyam Singha Roy, Dasara, Hi Nanna, Ante Sundaraniki, Saripodha Sanivaram, and now he has two releases - The Paradise and Hit-3. The glimpses for both the films have been released. While HIT-3 teaser was released on his birthday, The Paradise glimpse was released on 3rd March (today). Besides the rawness of the teaser, one thing stands out. Nani wants to change his image as an actor.

Maybe he wants to move to to the top-tier league as a star and that's why he is picking violent, action movies. HIT-3 teaser, which went berserk on Youtube, showcased Natural Star as a violent cop who kills people for fun. The Paradise glimpse took that to the next level. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the movie's teaser had the hero (Nani)'s mother narrating how a "b****rd" emerged a leader of the masses.

The cuss word was not censored in the teaser, which means, that there are high chances of this flick becoming an A-certificate movie. The fact that this can happen will distance a significant amount of loyal Nani audiences from the movie. Right from the start of his career, Nani has a loyal family fan base and they have remained by his side over the year.

With HIT-3 and The Paradise, Nani is taking a risk by not appealing to them and he might end up losing the fan base that made him the star that he is today.