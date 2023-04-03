Masooda’s art director Kranthi Kumar flooded with crazy offers

Kranthi, also known as Y Kranti Kumar Reddy, is a renowned art director in the Telugu film industry. Hailing from Shettur village in Anantapur district, Kalyanadurgam Taluk, Kranthi’s journey from a small village boy to a successful art director is an inspiring tale of passion and perseverance.

Kranthi Kumar’s love for movies started at a young age, listening films on the radio, and reading historical fiction. He always dreamt of becoming a director, but his introverted nature prevented him from entering industry early. After completing three diplomas and a PG (Theatre) from Telugu University, Kranthi Kumar moved to Hyderabad where he worked on several short films and designed sets for plays. His talent was soon recognized, and he won the Nandi Award for Best Set Designer in 2014-15 for Rajakar.

Kranthi Kumar’s hard work and dedication paid off when he got an opportunity to work on the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya. His work on the movie Masooda was especially appreciated, with the dump yard set in the interval scene being a particular favorite of his. Kranthi Kumar’s focus on constantly learning and staying up to date has helped him succeed in his career. He believes that a degree in relevant fine arts and a keen interest, coupled with patience, is the key to success in this field.

Kranthi Kumar’s journey is a testament to the fact that hard work, dedication, and perseverance can help achieve one’s dreams. From his small village in Andhra Pradesh to becoming a renowned art director, Kranthi’s passion for movies and his unwavering determination has brought him this far. He completed the ‘Peka Medalu’ and Bahishkarana Zee 5 (Series) projects so far. With ongoing projects such as SRT 07- Vishwak Sen 10th and a Kurnool cinema backdrop movie, Kranthi Kumar is all set to take the Telugu film industry by storm with series of opportunities