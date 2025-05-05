MANDAADI: Suhas First Look – A Raw and Powerful Sports Drama Set to Make Waves

MANDAADI is an intense sports action drama filled with raw emotion and gripping storytelling. Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, who made a strong debut with Selfie, the film promises to be bigger and deeper this time.

Actor Soori continues his rise as a serious performer in meaningful roles, taking the lead once again. Suhas, a popular Telugu actor, makes his Tamil debut in this film, while Mahima Nambiar plays the female lead—adding to the movie’s wide appeal across languages.

After recently announcing the title, the makers released Soori’s first-look poster, which was well-received. Today, they dropped Suhas’s first look, and it's striking—he appears rugged and fierce, with grey hair, wearing a lungi and team jersey, standing with his group, the Tsunami Riders, by a boat on a stormy seashore.

Another powerful poster shows both Soori and Suhas, each steering a boat with intense focus, hinting at a dramatic rivalry or emotional journey ahead. Suhas plays a strong antagonist in the film, which is being made on a grand scale with a big budget.

The cast also includes talented actors like Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, and Achyuth Kumar, who bring depth to the film’s emotional storyline. Mandaadi isn’t just about sports—it’s a story of survival, identity, and inner strength.

The film boasts a top-notch technical team: G.V. Prakash Kumar handles the music, S.R. Kathir ISC is the cinematographer, Peter Hein choreographs the action, Pradeep E. Ragav is the editor, D.R.K. Kiran (production design) and R. Harihara Suthan (VFX) bring the visuals to life.

Produced by RS Infotainment, led by Elred Kumar, Mandaadi marks their 16th film and is shaping up to be a powerful cinematic experience.