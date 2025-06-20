Kuberaa Twitter Review: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, DSP, and Sekhar Kammula Deliver Big Time, Declare Netizens!

Jun 20, 2025, 07:11 IST
Telugu cinema has had a good run so far this year, but for theaters to continue to thrive, movies need to keep releasing, and this is where Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa, starring Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna, turns crucial. The film, which is being released with high expectations, is crucial for encouraging people to return to the theaters. Sekhar Kammula had never been as confident about any of his films as he was about Kuberaa.

He was confident that Kuberaa would not only meet but surpass the audience's expectations. The early reviews for this movie are proving Kammula's point. Dhanush's terrific act as a beggar is receiving huge aplomb, while Nagarjuna's stern portrayal as the CBI officer is also getting laurels. Audiences reserve special appreciation for Devi Sri Prasad and his terrific work with RR in the film.

For DSP to team up with Sekhar Kammula itself is unexpected, and the way the duo delivered, it looks like Kuberaa will be one movie that will be remembered for a long time to come. Sekhar, who has the complaint of taking too long to make his movies, has managed to deliver yet again with engaging content and proved that the wait is worth it for his fans> Let's take a look at some of the reviews for Kuberaa from moviegoers.

There hasn't been a Telugu film that has received an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences right from the morning and overseas shows. This is a fantastic start for the film, and despite 25 years in the industry, Sekhar Kammula has proved that he is not only relevant but can deliver claps in the auditorium with a completely new and refreshing subject.


