Kerala Wayanad landslides: Prabhas donates Rs 2 Crores to relief funds!

The Kerala Wayanad tragedy collapsed normal livelihood in the affected area even today. Tollywood star Prabhas donated 2 Crores to the Kerala CM Relief fund amidst the Kalki 2898 AD success. His donation made headlines for his humanity and sense of responsibility.

The Wayanad landslides destroyed Chooralmala and Mundakkai by killing more than 300 people and hundreds of injured. This incident destroyed their livelihood, making their life miserable. In response to this incident, Prabhas donated Rs 2 Crore, and other Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun donated funds for aid of Rs 1 Crore and Rs 50 Lakh, respectively.

Other stars like Suriya, Jyothika, Karthi, Nayanatara, and Fahad Fasil donated to Kerala landslides.