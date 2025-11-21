iBomma Ravi in Major Trouble? Cyber Crime Slaps Fresh Charges!

The noose is tightening around the founder of iBomma, Ravi, as Hyderabad’s Cyber Crime Police have added new charges under the Foreigners Act in the sprawling piracy investigation. Previously charged under the IT Act and for large-scale film theft and cheating, Ravi now faces scrutiny for his citizenship, cryptocurrency transactions and alleged global links behind the piracy network.

Authorities claim Ravi holds citizenship of Saint Kitts and Nevis, a small Caribbean nation, despite operating from India and affecting the Telugu film industry to the tune of thousands of crores.

With the Foreigners Act sections in place, investigators moved him from Chanchalguda Central Prison to intensive questioning at the CCS office in Basheerbagh. They are now probing his bank records, NRI accounts and the movement of funds into crypto wallets to trace the international money trail.

This development marks a critical escalation in the case, as the invocation of the Foreigners Act introduces a fresh legal dimension and intensifies pressure on Ravi and his network. The industry and authorities alike will be watching closely for how the investigation unfolds.