HIT: The Third Case Box Office Collection: Nani's Film collects Rs 31 Crore in 2 Days

Nani's action thriller HIT: The Third Case is on a roll at the box office. As per early estimates, the film earned Rs 10 crore on its second day, taking its two-day collection to around Rs 31 crore in all languages. The Telugu version was the collections leader with Rs 20.25 crore, with the Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam versions contributing lesser shares.

Strong Audience Turnout

The movie had a good footfall on Friday, particularly in Telugu-speaking areas, wherein overall occupancy was 52.27%. Morning shows had an occupancy of 34% of seats, which increased to almost 55% in the afternoon and evening shows, which had an all-time high of 66% during night shows. In Tamil Nadu, the movie had a relatively lower overall occupancy of 24.41%.

Outperforming Predecessors

Within two days, HIT: The Third Case has surpassed the lifetime collection of the last two HIT films. The initial 'HIT' earned Rs 8 crore in India, and 'HIT 2' concluded with Rs 25 crore. Nani's intense and strong performance as the troubled yet relentless cop SP Arjun Sarkaar has impressed audiences.

A Gripping Crime Thriller

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The Third Case is a crime thriller film that tracks Arjun's investigation into a series of brutal killings that take him through several parts of India. Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Sreenivas, Rao Ramesh, and Brahmaji are also in prominent roles. Thanks to its complex narrative, dark tone, and realistic take on crime investigation, HIT: The Third Case is now one of Nani's top box office hits.

