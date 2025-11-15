Globetrotter to Timetrotter: What Is SS Rajamouli Cooking with Varanasi?

The Globetrotter event in Hyderabad has already exceeded every expectation, delivering back-to-back reveals that have pushed fan excitement into overdrive. Mahesh Babu’s fierce transformation into Rudra, complete with a bull ride, trishool, and an intensity never seen before from the star, has dominated social media since the moment it leaked. The confirmation of the film’s title, Varanasi, only added to the frenzy.

But the biggest twist of the night may not be the title or the first look. It might be a single word that has suddenly taken over fan discussions: Timetrotter.

As visuals from the venue continue to leak, fans noticed a shift from “Globetrotter” to “Timetrotter” in one of the displayed graphics. The change has sparked a strong wave of speculation that Varanasi could indeed be a time-travel based epic, something that aligns with the long-running buzz that Rajamouli’s next is a science-fiction adventure with mythological roots.

The theory gained more strength after Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look as Kumbha surfaced. His avatar, steeped in mystic symbolism, hinted at a timeline-bending narrative. Combined with Mahesh Babu’s mythic-warrior appearance as Rudra, fans now believe Rajamouli is blending sci-fi concepts, ancient lore, and mass-commercial storytelling into one gigantic universe.

Rajamouli himself had earlier stated that today’s event would present “the world of the film,” and with the emergence of the word Timetrotter, it is becoming increasingly clear that Varanasi is not restricted to any one era. Instead, it may traverse centuries, civilizations, and mythic dimensions, something only Rajamouli could attempt at this scale.

For now, fans wait for the official glimpse from the director, hoping it will confirm what the leaks have heavily implied: Rajamouli is building a time-traveling, creature-filled, mythology-infused spectacle, pushing Indian cinema into a new storytelling dimension.

If this is truly the direction Varanasi is heading in, Timetrotter may just be the beginning.