Exhibitors Set To Give Shock to Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

With a few days to go for the release of AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the buzz is clearly minimal, and it won't be an understatement to state that this has got to be one Pawan film with little to no buzz. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for release on June 12th, and with the songs receiving minimal attention from audiences, industry trackers predict that the film will require a significant turnaround to turn a profit for its producers.

It's also being reported widely that HHVM makers are ensuring to not let advanced sales numbers leak from multiple box-office trackers amid low buzz, and now there's one more development that will surely be a headache to Hari Hara Veera Mallu makers.

Insiders say that exhibitors might be planning to give a big shock to Pawan Kalyan's film, just as the movie team tries its best to navigate the low buzz with multiple media events. Reports circulating among exhibitors about Hari Hara Veera Mallu suggest that they are preparing a significant move, a development that is concerning for the movie's makers.

The movie's vibe has been bad from the start, and it's unclear what exhibitors are planning. Right from Pawan Kalyan openly calling out Tollywood biggies for not meeting Chandrababu Naidu to him hinting at a conspiracy to stop his film, everything is getting added to the ongoing pre-sales bookings.

The theater bandh controversy died down as the Film Chamber declared that they would reach an agreement to sort out the issues that exhibitors are facing, and this unrelated issue was connected to Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu release, which was unannounced way after the theater controversy got kick-started.

All in all, it looks like Pawan Kalyan fans thronging to the theaters might save Hari Hara Veera Mallu and its makers some face, but its long run at the box office could be impacted by multiple reasons, with word of mouth being a priority.