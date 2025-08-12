Coolie vs. War2: No Ticket Hikes in Telangana and AP? Massive Bookings Update!

Social media erupted last night when news emerged about Andhra Pradesh and Telangana implementing changes. ticket hikes dominated last night. Reports surfaced that Telangana was selling PVR tickets for Rs.453 (including taxes), and the same was true for War 2. The increase didn't sit right with Telugu fans.

Incidentally, the states where the movies are from—Tamil and Hindi, respectively—haven't even increased their ticket prices. From the perspective of Telugu audiences, both Coolie and War 2 are dubbed movies, and the Rs.450 ticket price for a dubbed movie angered many members of the Telugu Twitter community.

Following the significant backlash from Telugu audiences, reports suggest that neither Coolie nor War 2 will see ticket price hikes in Telangana. The bookings are all set to open post 2 p.m., and even though it remains speculation for now, the same might eventually happen, as producers don't want to risk increasing the negativity on both films because of the ticket price issue.

War 2 and Coolie clash on August 14, and it will be interesting to see which movie wins in the long run.

It is now confirmed that for Telangana, the ticket prices for Coolie and War 2 will not have any hikes. For multiplexes across Telangana, Coolie and War 2 are priced at Rs.295, and for single screens, the ticket costs Rs.175.