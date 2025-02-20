Chiranjeevi, Surekha Konidela's Wedding Anniversary in Flight: Nagarjuna, Amala Attend

Tollywood icon Chiranjeevi recently tweeted to commemorate a special occasion - his wedding anniversary. The actor, who was flying to Dubai with friends, felt his deepest gratitude and love for his wife, Surekha.

In a heartwarming tribute, Chiranjeevi referred to Surekha as his "strength, anchor, and wind beneath his wings." He lauded her for always being a source of comfort and inspiration, guiding him through the ups and downs of life.

The actor also posted photos from his anniversary party, where he and Surekha were seen with their close friends and family members, such as Nagarjuna, Amala, Namrata Shirodkar, and others. The photos provided a glimpse into the private and celebratory party.

Chiranjeevi's cute message to his wife came with a series of emojis, including a heart and prayer hands symbol. He also appreciated the anniversary wishes from their friends, fans, family, and well-wishers.

Chiranjeevi's romantic move has captured the hearts of his fans, who have been posting congratulatory messages and good wishes on social media for the couple.

Chiranjeevi and Surekha's long love story is something that inspires many, and their anniversary celebration serves as a reminder of the value of holding on to and showing love to someone special.

Celebrating our wedding anniversary on a flight with some very dear friends

en route Dubai ! 🎉 I always feel I am very fortunate to have found a dream life partner in Surekha.

She is my strength, my anchor and the

wind beneath my wings. Always helps me navigate through the… pic.twitter.com/h4gvNuW1YY — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 20, 2025

