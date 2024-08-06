Buzz! Prabhas, Trisha to Reunite for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

Rebel Star Prabhas and Trisha are one of Tollywood's most beloved pairs. They are known for their performances in Varsham, Pournami, and Bujjigadu. Sadly, they haven't paired up since the lackluster performance of the last two movies.

It looks like they are all set to join hands again for a movie after many years. Yes, you read it right. Prabhas and Trisha are set to reunite for Spirit, to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy in Telugu and Animal in Hindi. Sandeep always gives female characters memorable roles. So, it remains to be seen what kind of a character he has envisioned for Trisha in Spirit.

It will be a challenging role for the Leo actress if it involves bold scenes. Fans are undoubtedly excited to see Trisha and Prabhas together.

Prabhas was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which raked in over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. Stay tuned for more updates.