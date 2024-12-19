Balakrishna Responds to Mokshagna’s Debut Film Cancellation Rumors

There have been speculations surrounding the debut film of Mokshagna Teja, son of Nandamuri Balakrishna, which was supposed to be launched in the first week of December under the direction of Prashanth Varma. Initially, reports claimed that the film's launch was canceled due to various reasons, and some even suggested that the movie had been shelved as Mokshagna was not ready to enter the film industry just yet.

However, the film's production team has since addressed these rumors with an official statement, clarifying that the speculations were unfounded. The statement, issued by SLV Cinemas and Legend Productions, the producers of the film, assured fans that there was no truth to the claims. The team emphasized that official announcements and updates regarding the movie would be shared at the right time through their official social media channels.

Balakrishna also responded to the cancellation of the film's launch, explaining that his son was unwell during the time of the pooja ceremony, leading to the postponement.

Despite the recent delay, Mokshagna's debut is still on track, and the team remains committed to moving forward with the project. Prashanth Varma had previously teased the film with the title "SIMBA Is Coming," hinting at an exciting superhero genre. Pre-production work for the movie has already been completed, and the team is eager to begin shooting soon.

