Andala Rakshasi Rerelease: No Star Power, But Surprise Advance Bookings

Re-releases have become a big trend in Tollywood of late. Telugu cinema has been actively rereleasing movies, from Mahesh Babu's old films to some iconic and timeless classics, to evoke a nostalgic feeling among movie-loving audiences. Andala Rakshasi is one of the films in the long list of movies that can generate a warm feeling in its re-release.

Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial debut, starring Naveen Chandra, Lavanya Tripathi, and Rahul Ravindran, Andala Rakshasi was declared a hit when it was originally released, and not just that, it gained a cult following over the years in its TV re-runs. Produced by Sai Korrapati and SS Rajamouli, Andala Rakshasi is one of those rare films about love that leaves a giant impact on those watching.

The music by Radhan is one of the biggest strengths of Andala Rakshasi. Songs became an instant hit back in 2012, and to this day, there are scores of fans of the film's heart-touching album. With his debut film, Hanu Raghavapudi demonstrated why he is one of the filmmakers whom Telugu cinema will cherish and remember for a long time.

Now, in its rerelease, Andala Rakshasi has already become one of the most talked about films, and the advanced bookings for the film are already generating excellent numbers. This is surprising considering Andala Rakshasi doesn't have a big star name in the casting list, and the film's pre-sales are proof of Telugu fans' immense love for cinema.