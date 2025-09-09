Allu Family in Trouble Again? GHMC Issues Notice Over Allu Business Park

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a show-cause notice to film producer Allu Aravind on Tuesday (September 9) for allegedly carrying out unauthorized construction at his commercial complex, Allu Business Park, on Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills.

According to GHMC, the complex had approval for two cellars and a G+4 structure. However, an additional structure was recently added on the fourth floor without permission, prompting the notice.

The civic body sought an explanation for the unauthorized construction and why it should not be demolished.

Allu Business Park, built in November 2023 to mark the 101st birth anniversary of veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah, stands on a 1,226-square-yard plot. It houses the offices of Geetha Arts, Allu Arts, and other associated ventures.

Based on reports of the violation, Circle-18 Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sammayya ordered an inspection. Following the inquiry, the GHMC served a formal notice to Allu Aravind, directing him to respond before demolition action is considered.