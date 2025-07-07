Allu Arjun to Sreeleela at NATS 2025 - Let's Dance: Watch Viral Video

Tollywood stars unite at the 8th America Telugu Sambaralu in Tampa, Florida. Conducted by the North American Telugu Society (NATS) every year, this event focuses on celebrating the Telugu culture, its diversity, and more. Numerous artists from Tollywood and politicians also visit the event annually to partake in the activities.

This year, Pushpa star Allu Arjun landed in Florida alongside Sreeleela, Sukumar, Dil Raju, K. Raghavendar Rao, and others. Allu Arjun, Sreeleela, and Sukumar also took a selfie to send fans into a frenzy, as it marked a mini reunion for all of them after the release of Pushpa-2.

It was during this moment that a fun incident emerged between Allu Arjun and Sreeleela. This is now going viral on social media. During a dance performance, Allu Arjun gestured to Sreeleela, saying, "Let's go on stage and dance." Sreeleela gave a wholesome reaction to Allu Arjun's gesture, which made him laugh.

Except for the Kissik song, Allu Arjun and Sreeleela are yet to act in a movie together. Regarding their individual projects, Allu Arjun will next appear in a sci-fi action adventure alongside Atlee. Sreeleela, on the other hand, has a bunch of intriguing projects lined up for her across Tamil and Hindi. You can watch their heartfelt interaction below: