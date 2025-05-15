Aamir Khan vs. Jr.NTR and SS Rajamouli vs. Rajkumar Hirani—Who Will Win?

Two of the most talented actors in the country, along with two of the most brilliant filmmakers the country has ever seen, are not collaborating on a film; instead, they might be competing against each other while working on movies about the same personality. For a long while, there have been rumors about Aamir Khan doing a film with his favorite director, Rajkumar Hirani.

Aamir and Hirani have worked on blockbuster films like 3 Idiots and PK in the past. They've been collaborating since then, and now it seems they've settled on a script to work on. For long, Rajkumar Hirani has been waiting to make a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, and now Aamir Khan has reportedly come on board to turn Hirani's dream into reality.

But, at the same time, Jr.NTR is also rumored to be playing the role of Dadasaheb Phalke. The rumored title of the film is "Made in India." SS Rajamouli will be producing the movie. We await an official announcement on this matter.

What's even more intriguing is this: Aamir Khan also wants to make Mahabharata, and every Tollywood fan knows that SS Rajamouli's dream project is to make Mahabharata come alive on the big screen. If both the films end up materializing, it will be fascinating to see who gets more love from audiences between Jr.NTR and Aamir Khan.

Both are exceptional actors who can pull off any role with ease. Dadasaheb Phalke is known as the Father of Indian cinema, and there will be a competition among four of the biggest names in Indian cinema. over who ends up winning the audience's praise in depicting Dadasaheb's biopic the right way.