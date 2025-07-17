TN Police launch probe into bugging device found under PMK founder Ramadoss' chair

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Police have begun an investigation into the alleged planting of a bugging device found beneath the chair of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram, officials said.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ramadoss confirmed that authorities are probing the matter and that the identity of those involved is expected to be revealed within the next two to three days.

The incident has raised serious concerns about security and political surveillance, particularly against the backdrop of growing tensions within the PMK.

The ongoing rift between S. Ramadoss and his son and party President Anbumani Ramadoss, has led to heightened speculation about the internal dynamics of the party.

Differences over leadership style, policy direction, and political alliances have reportedly strained their relationship in recent months.

Turning his attention to broader state issues, S. Ramadoss warned of a potential disaster if immediate steps are not taken to repair the deteriorating condition of dam shutters and mechanical systems across Tamil Nadu.

Citing meteorological predictions of higher-than-usual rainfall during the upcoming northeast monsoon, he urged the state government to release Rs 1,000 crore without delay for dam infrastructure repairs.

"The current state of many dams is perilous. Any lapse could lead to serious consequences," he cautioned.

Commenting on the DMK government's 'Ungaludan Stalin' (Stalin With You) outreach programme, S. Ramadoss welcomed the initiative but criticised the timing.

"It should have been launched six months earlier to be truly effective," he noted.

He also took a jibe at the state administration, highlighting a case where a grievance raised by a woman was reportedly resolved within four hours.

"This is not an achievement to boast about. It shows how degraded the system is that it takes political intervention for routine issues to be addressed quickly," he said.

Criticising the Tamil Nadu Police, S. Ramadoss said that even the judiciary has frequently expressed dissatisfaction with their functioning.

"Despite yoga and meditation sessions being introduced for them, certain officers continue to behave in unacceptable ways. This shows they are unfit for their posts," he remarked.

PMK founder Ramadoss' remarks reflect deepening concerns not just about governance and policing in the state, but also about the direction of his own party as it navigates a period of internal friction and uncertainty.

