TN police arrest BJP leader over derogatory remarks against Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu police on Monday arrested BJP Villupuram South District Vice-President for allegedly making derogatory remarks against former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu late M. Karunanidhi, and his daughter and Thoothukudi MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

V.A.T Kalivaradhan was arrested from his residence early this morning.

Sources in Villupuram police told IANS that the arrest was due to some alleged derogatory remarks made by the BJP leader while participating in a public programme at Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

A case was booked against the BJP leader under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots ), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(i)(c) ( with intent to incite, any class of community or persons to commit any offense against any other class or community) of the Indian Penal Code.

In addition, another case was registered against him under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2022.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.