TN govt to renovate Parambikulam Aliyar Project, farmers apprehensive

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to renovate the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) which comprises 10 major dams. The farmers in the region, however, have expressed apprehension and demanded their concerns be considered.

Officials in the Water Resources Department (WRD) told IANS that the DPR for the PAP is at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore and will be finalised by the end of September.

It is to be noted that the Parambikulam Aliyar Project is an interstate water-linking project between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The PAP comprises 10 major dams, including Sholayar, Parambikulam, Aliyar and Thirumoorthy Dam, four powerhouses, six main tunnels, numerous irrigation canals, branch canals, and supporting canals.

It may be noted that the Parambikulam Aliyar Project irrigates 3,77,152 acres of agricultural land spread across Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources, S. Duraimurugan while speaking to IANS said, "The PAP system is to be completely renovated. The work of preparing a DPR is in full swing. In this regard, we have consulted the administrators of recognised irrigation bodies of PAP and representatives of farmers’ associations.”

He said, "The work of preparing the DPR will be completed by the end of September. After that, the next phase of work will begin."

However, farmer associations have demanded that their views should be heard by the WRD and included in the DPR.

K.Manikantan, a farmer association leader while speaking to IANS said, "Farmers are the beneficiaries of the PAP system and hence the government and officials should consider the views of local farmers.”

He said that farmers require all information regarding the renovation to be shared regularly and added that officials should inform the farmers where the renovation work is to be carried out as only then they will get clarity on this. He also said that this would help the farmers to express their views.

Tiruppur Farmers Association President, S.R. Madhusudhanan said that the renovation works should be carried out to make sure that the availability of water is the sole criterion. The farmer leader also said that the Anaimalaiaru-Nalaru scheme that is part of the PAP project could be of immense benefit to the farming community in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Karur districts.

Water Resources Minister, S.Duraimurugan said that he has directed the officials to elicit the views of the farmers while implementing the PAP project.

