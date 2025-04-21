TN Governor’s VCs conference sparks fresh row amid Chancellor role tussle

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has convened a conference of Vice-Chancellors on April 25 and 26 in Udagamandalam (Ooty), Nilgiris district, drawing sharp political reactions from the DMK. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been invited as the special guest for the event.

The move comes amid an ongoing tussle over the Governor’s role as Chancellor of state universities -- a position recently curtailed by a Supreme Court ruling.

The apex court, in a significant judgment, affirmed that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will serve as the Chancellor of state universities, replacing the Governor in that role.

However, Raj Bhavan has clarified that the Governor retains certain powers, including the authority to convene meetings, and contends that the Chief Minister’s role is restricted to appointing Vice-Chancellors only.

The Governor’s decision to go ahead with the Vice-Chancellors’ conference has sparked a political storm. DMK leader T.K.S. Elangovan accused the Governor of defying the Supreme Court’s verdict and alleged that the BJP’s broader intent was to undermine Tamil Nadu’s education system.

"Even after the Supreme Court’s decision, the Governor shows no respect for it," Elangovan said, adding, "The BJP wants to cripple education in Tamil Nadu. Governor R.N. Ravi is blindly pushing this agenda, unaware of the state's political ethos. He continues to indulge in meaningless activities."

Calling the Governor a "mischief monger", Elangovan cited former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s long-standing demand to abolish the post of Governor. "This is the only post in a democracy that doesn’t require public support. All one needs is the blessings of the Prime Minister. R.N. Ravi’s term ended six months ago, yet he continues. The courts must take note. We will challenge his actions legally."

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling stripped the Governor of the power to appoint Vice-Chancellors in 18 of 20 state-run universities. In a landmark judgment last week, the court invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 to grant 'deemed assent' to 10 amendment bills passed by the DMK government.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.