TN Cong to boycott Guv Ravi's tea party on Independence Day

Chennai, Aug 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will boycott the Independence Day tea party hosted by state Governor RN Ravi.

President of Tamil Nadu Congress, K Selvaperunthagai said in a statement that the grand old party would boycott the tea party hosted by Governor Ravi on Independence Day as he has consistently been trying to obstruct the functioning of the democratically-elected Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the state.

The Congress leader added that the Tamil Nadu Governor had shown scant regard and respect for the state government and had been continuously disregarding the recommendations of the Chief Minister Stalin-led government.

Selvaperunthagai said that this was in total defiance of Article 163 of the Constitution of India which states that the Governor must act in accordance with the aid and advise of the Council of Ministers of the state.

The TNCC President’s statement read, “The Tamil Nadu Governor has delayed assent to over 12 Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for an extended period.”

Selvaperunthagai said that constitutionally the Governor must either grant assent to the Bills or return them to the Assembly with his comments.

He added that as per Article 200 of the Constitution of India, once the Assembly passes the Bill again, with or without amendments, and sends it back to the Governor, he has no option but to give his assent.

The senior leader also said that the Tamil Nadu Governor had continuously acted against the Constitution of the land and forced the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court which had then given a clear verdict against the Governor’s actions.

Selvaperunthagai also brought up the issue of Governor Ravi’s refusal to administer the Oath of Office to DMK MLA K Ponmudy after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in March 2024, forcing the Stalin government to approach the top court again.

