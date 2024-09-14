TN: Chief Minister’s Anna Medals to be awarded on Sunday

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Anna Medals will be awarded on September 15 which will be presented by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The state government awards the Anna Medals in memory of the Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the DMK founder C.N. Annadurai, on his birth anniversary.

The award recognises outstanding devotion to duty among Police, Fire & Rescue Services, Prisons and Correctional Services, Home Guards and Finger Print Science officers and personnel across the state.

This year 100 police officers ranging from head constables to Superintendent of Police, 10 Fire and Rescue services personnel ranging from the rank of Fireman to Deputy Director, 10 Prison and Correctional Services Personnel/Officers from the rank of Grade -1 warder to Assistant Jailer, five Home Guards Officers /Personnel from the rank of Assistant Platoon commander to company commander and two officers from Finger Print science unit in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police will be awarded.

Two Fire and Rescue Service personnel, S. Manthiramoorthy and A. Ramachandran were awarded the Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Fire Services Medal for Gallantry.

The awards are for their outstanding bravery in rescuing 448 people stranded in flood waters after the waters breached the bunds of the Tamaraibarani River on December 18 last year. The duo had shown extreme courage while rescuing the villagers.

