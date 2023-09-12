TN BJP's campaign against Minister Sekar Babu on Sanatana Dharma issue

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) The BJP has stepped up campaign against the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) minister, P.K. Sekar Babu over his participation in the Sanatana Dharma abolition meet in which Udhayanidi Stalin made controversial remarks.



BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai lashed out against the minister and said that while Udhayanidhi Stalin was saying that the DMK would eradicate Sanatana Dharma,the state minister in-charge of temples was watching over.

The statement of the BJP state president indicates that the saffron party is accelerating its campaign against Sekar Babu. Former state president of the party H. Raja told IANS that the BJP will increase its campaign for the resignation of Sekar Babu from the post of HR&CE minister.

Sources in the BJP told IANS that the party will conduct district level campaigns against the minister and will demand his resignation from the post of Minister HR&CE.

Annamalai has said that the people of Tamil Nadu could easily understand the intention of DMK in speaking against Sanatana Dharma.

The BJP state president said that the Dravidar Kazhagam president, K. Veeramani had equated Sanatana Dharma to Hinduism while the DMK leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin were stating that Sanatana Dharma and Hinduism were different.

Annamalai on Monday called for the resignation of Sekar Babu as he had participated in a meeting in which K. Veeramani of Dravida Kazhagam has said that Sanatana Dharma was Hinduism and in the same conference Udhayanidhi Stalin had called for its eradication.

Annamalai also said that a particular faith (Hinduism) was targeted for the political benefits of the DMK.

He said the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 20 Union ministers from Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe communities while the DMK government in Tamil Nadu led by M.K. Stalin has only three Ministers from SC/ST communities. He also took a dig at the DMK and said that the SC/ST ministers in the cabinet were given insignificant portfolios

