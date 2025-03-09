TN BJP slams Minister Sekar Babu for 'unwanted criticism' of Annamalai

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader ANS Prasad slammed DMK leader and state minister Sekar Babu for his "unwarranted criticism" of state BJP president Annamalai.

The BJP leader in a statement on Sunday said that like the character Shakuni from the Mahabharata - who constantly plotted to destroy the Pandavas and Krishna - Sekar Babu was engaged in political chess to "hinder" the growth of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and "suppress the rise" of Annamalai.

He said that such "devious politics" will ultimately backfire.

The BJP senior leader said, "Just as a stork, waiting for the ocean to dry up so it can feast on dried fish, perishes due to starvation, DMK and Chief Minister Stalin, who are desperately waiting to block the BJP's grand alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections, will meet their political downfall."

He said Sekar Babu was directing his message to the BJP instead of conveying it to Stalin.

ANS Prasad said that Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Sekar Babu, has been continuously making "uncivil" and "degrading" remarks against Tamil Nadu BJP and its leader Annamalai.

He said: "This must stop immediately and added that DMK's political drama - where anyone who criticises the party's corruption or government failures is falsely accused, slandered, or framed in fabricated cases - will now be put to an end by the BJP."

"Praising those who criticise BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, awarding them in the name of Periyar (E.V. Ramasamy), and resorting to cheap political tactics to suppress dissent will no longer be tolerated," Prasad said.

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said Sekar Babu, who once claimed that Annamalai is an "imported" leader, must not forget that he was expelled from AIADMK for betraying former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and later "imported" into DMK.

Prime Minister Modi's vision for uplifting India's underprivileged sections inspired Annamalai to join the cleanest nationalist movement, the RSS, he said.

Prasad said that trained in service and discipline, he joined BJP, a national party working for the country's welfare.

He added, "Today, Annamalai stands as the pillar of Tamil Nadu BJP, a beacon of hope for the oppressed, and is carrying out public welfare initiatives with honesty."

He said: "Under the so-called Dravidian Model of DMK's governance, Tamil Nadu is turning into a state plagued by "corruption, casteism, separatism, religious extremism, and terrorism".

The BJP leader said that the state was witnessing an alarming rise in crime, including murder, robbery, rape, and drug culture.

"Even as women, especially school-going girls, face increasing sexual violence and lack of safety, the DMK government remains indifferent," he said.

The BJP leader said that Sekar Babu, who should be in jail for his "unlawful activities" in North Chennai, is instead resorting to "cheap political theatrics" against Annamalai.

Prasad, however, said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK received 10,500 fewer votes in Chief Minister Stalin's Kolathur constituency compared to the 2021 Assembly elections and asked whether Sekar Babu could explain this.

Prasad said people were now questioning whether Sekar Babu was truly a "Hindu Religious Endowments Minister" or just a "grocery store manager".

Sekar Babu, who mockingly calls Annamalai a "Karnataka duplicate police officer," should be prepared to face the consequences, he warned.

He said that BJP will reveal details about Sekar Babu's "corrupt" dealings, including the illegal constructions in North Chennai under benami names, the "misuse" of temple properties, and "unauthorised buildings" without Chennai Corporation approval.

Even within DMK, many recognise that he is merely playing "second-rate political drama", hoping to retain his ministerial post, the BJP leader said.

ANS Prasad said that the BJP will continue to fight for the rights of the people and will not be deterred by the DMK government's attempts to "silence" it.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.