Tisca Chopra shares old picture of when her ‘waistline, age’ was same

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Tisca Chopra has shared throwback pictures from her younger days.

Tisca took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from her modelling days. The photograph was from her portfolio shoot and the actress is seen flaunting voluminous curly hair, posing outdoors.

She is wearing a stylish white crop top with ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline, paired with high-waisted black jeans secured with a black belt. She completed her look with black boots and carried a small black backpack in one hand.

“When my waist line was the same as my age..#throwback #thursday #actor #model #debutante #portfolio,” she wrote as the caption.

The 50-year-old actress is best known for her role as Maya Awasthi in the 2007 Aamir Khan-starrer 'Taare Zameen Par', which was India's official entry to the Academy Awards.

She has also worked in movies such as 'Firaaq', 'Qissa', 'Rahasya', 'Ghayal Once Again', 'Ankur Arora Murder Case', 'Good Newwz' and 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. Tisca has made a name in the digital world as well with shows like 'Hostages' and 'Dahan', among many others.

Tisca was last seen in the film “Murder Mubarak”, a mystery thriller film based on the novel Club You To Death written by Anuja Chauhan. The film is directed by Homi Adajania. The film features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

The film is now set for a television premiere on 21st February. The story follows a murder investigation, where a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye.

Born in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, the actress moved to Mumbai after completing her education and trained in acting with notable theatre greats Feroz Abbas Khan and Naseeruddin Shah. She is the grand-niece of the prominent Indian writer Khushwant Singh.

