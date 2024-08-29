Three Pakistan hockey players, physio face lifetime ban for seeking asylum in Euopre

Lahore, Aug 29 (IANS) Pakistan Hockey Federation has imposed a life ban on three national team players and a physiotherapist for seeking asylum in a European country after abandoning their duties and leaving the country without the knowledge of the federation.

The news comes after the said players failed to attend the national training camp in Islamabad for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in China.

In an emergency press conference held on Wednesday, PHF secretary Rana Mujahid revealed that players Murtaza Yaqoob, Ihtesham Aslam, and Abdur Rahman, along with physio Waqas, were part of the national team that toured Holland and Poland for the Nations’ Cup last month, the Dawn reported.

“Upon returning with the team from Europe, they informed us that due to domestic issues, they would not be able to attend the training camp in Islamabad,” Mujahid said.

“However, recent reliable information has confirmed that they left the country and have reportedly applied for asylum abroad," he added.

Mujahid confirmed that the PHF Congress had unanimously approved lifetime bans for the players and the physio, stressing that such actions would face zero tolerance in the future. The federation will also inform the interior ministry to initiate legal action in accordance with regulations.

When asked about the situation, Mujahid admitted that while the PHF’s financial situation was difficult, and players had experienced delays in receiving their travel allowances and daily subsistence payments, these issues did not excuse abandoning the national team and tarnishing the country's reputation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.