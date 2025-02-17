Three Kumbh pilgrims die, five injured in Sidhi as vehicle falls into gorge

Bhopal, Feb 17 (IANS) Three persons died and five others were injured when a vehicle carrying them plunged into a 40-foot abyss on Kaimur hills locally known as Mooda Pahad in Amilia Police station area of Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh.

Initial reports varied, with some sources stating four fatalities, though the police confirmed three.

The ill-fated passengers, all friends from different villages within Sidhi district, shared the vehicle. Amilia Police Station in-charge Rajesh Pandey told IANS on telephone that two persons died on the spot. The deceased, according to him, have been identified as Pramod Yadav, Sonu Sahu, and Ramakant Sahu. The injured, Neeraj Vaish, Krishna Vaish, Pradeep Sahu, Sujeet Yadav, and Krishna Sahu, were all between 22 and 30 years old. Pradeep Sahu was at the wheel.

It appears that in an attempt to maneuver around another vehicle, the driver lost control, sending their vehicle tumbling into the deep gorge of the Kaimur hills. A vigilant tractor rider who was passing by alerted the police.

“Within half an hour, we reached the spot and rescued them. Tragically, two of the pilgrims died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital,” the police officer said.

The outcome could have been far worse had the vehicle not become entangled in trees, halting its descent at around 12 feet, other sources said.

The injured were initially treated at Amilia Hospital before being transferred to Sidhi District Hospital.

Sources indicated that most of the injured had sustained fractures and were subsequently referred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa.

Meanwhile, the roads from Madhya Pradesh to Prayagraj remain congested due to the ongoing Kumbh Mela, contributing to the challenges faced by travellers and emergency responders alike.

