Three days after super-car crash, Mumbai realtor to be probed by Italian authorities

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Three days after the deadly high-speed car crash in Italy that left an elderly Swiss couple dead, Mumbai billionaire realtor Vikas R. Oberoi, along with his wife and ex-Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi, are likely to face an investigation by the Italian authorities, reports said.

The probe will be coordinated by Deputy Prosecutor Giangiacomo Pilia and the investigators have procured several video footage and photographs of the horrific crash that took place, involving the sports supercars and a camper van on October 2, according to an report in Italian daily L'Unione Sarda.

The tragic accident involving a blue Lamborghini and a red Ferrari, took place on Road 195 near the town of San Giovanni Suergiu.

Oberoi was driving the Lamborghini Huracan, which costs around Rs 4 crore in India, while the Swiss couple, Markus Krautli and his wife Melissa, were in the Ferrari, when several sportscars were speeding on the two-lane highway without a divider, as seen in viral videos.

However, there are conflicting reports whether Oberoi would be facing charges under the Italian laws and that would be subject to the outcome of the ongoing probe, for which the couple are said to be cooperating with the local authorities.

Oberoi, one of India’s richest tycoons, is the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Oberoi Realty, which is engaged in real estate development on multiple luxury projects in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

Joshi, a former 2000 Femina Miss India International winner, was a model, VJ and acted in her only, but acclaimed film, “Swades” (2004) opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She married Oberoi in 2005 and the couple has two children.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.