Things go awry for CM Vijayan as CPI(M) giants trail in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 (IANS) Veterans of the CPI(M), which includes top leaders like KK Shailaja, Thomas Isaac, A Vijayaraghavan, Elamaram Kareem, C Raveendranath and MV Jayarajan are all trailing and even though the counting is yet to be completed, their defeat is imminent.

The CPI(M)’s only sitting MP, AM Ariff from Alappuzha was also put in second place by Congress strongman and former two-time Alappuzha MP, KC Venugopal.

The only saving grace for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left campaign, is that his Cabinet colleague K Radhakrishnan has been maintaining his lead of around 20,000 since counting of votes gathered steam and at Attingal it’s still a fight as party legislator V Joy is ahead by around 2,000 votes.

The biggest shocker was popular party legislator and former Health Minister Shailaja being walloped by young Congress legislator Shafi Parambil by over one lakh votes.

Sitting Rajya Sabha member and former State Industries Minister, Elamaram Kareem is trailing sitting Congress MP at Kozhikode by over 1.40 lakh votes.

Kannur strongman and close aide of CM Vijayan, MV Jayarajan was humbled by sitting Congress MP, K Sudhakaran by over one lakh votes in his home turf.

CPI(M) politburo member A Vijayaraghavan was another veteran who had to bite the dust when he was left behind by sitting Congress MP VK Sreekandan.

Two-time former CPI(M) state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac was another veteran who was humbled by sitting Congress MP from Pathanamthitta- Anto Antony.

Former State Education Minister and soft spoken CPI(M) leader, C Raveendranath was another one to go down and he was trailing the contest against sitting Congress MP Benny Behanan.

“Even though the result has not been announced, it’s now clear that I will win,” said Radhakrishnan.

Incidentally Vijayan who led the campaign and was the last word when it came to selecting his party’s candidate, was very particular about fielding veterans, but things have gone awry for him.

