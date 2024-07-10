'These are the last few battles': Messi drops retirement hint after Argentina reach Copa America final

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) After Argentina clinched a 2-0 victory against Canada, skipper Lional Messi dropped a big retiement hint, saying that he is enjoying last "few battles" in Albiceleste jersey.

Messi, who had failed to score thus far in the tournament, broke his Copa America goal drought and Julian Alvarez also found the back of the net, steering Argentina their theird straight final at a major tournament after Copa America in 2021 and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

In his post-match interview, Messi reflected on cherishing every moment in the Albiceleste jersey, recognizing that his playing days won't last forever.

"I am aware that these are the last few battles, that is why I am enjoying it very much. Let's enjoy everything that we are living and enjoying as a national team. It is not easy to get to another final. We have to take advantage because it's not something easy These are some of my last battles and I have to enjoy," Messi was quoted by Mirror.

"It's crazy what this group has been doing, what the Argentine National Team has been doing, because a lot of importance is being given to the finals that I and all of the old team played in. It's amazing that we're in a new final. It wasn't an easy cup: very tough teams, very bad pitches, the heat makes it very hard. It's worth enjoying being in a new final," he added.

Messi's career with Argentina is decorated with multiple notable achievements. He led his nation to glory as the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion, the 2021 Copa America winner, and the 2022 UEFA Cup of Champions winner with a 3-0 win over Mexico.

His legacy also includes an Olympic gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Games.

Argentina will face Uruguay or Colombia in the Copa America final on July 14 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Argentina with 15 titles are tied with Uruguay for the most victories in the Copa America history. A win in the Sunday's final would see Argentina emerge as the top nation in tournament history.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.