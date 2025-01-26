Thalapathy Vijay's last film titled "Jana Nayagan"; First look captures actor's mass appeal

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Thalapathy Vijay's last project Thalapathy 69 has now received an official title. H. Vinoth's directorial has been named “Jana Nayagan”. Not just that, the makers have also unveiled the first-look poster from the highly-anticipated drama.

Capturing the essence of "Jana Nayagan", the first look poster features Thalapathy Vijay standing confidently on an elevated platform, taking a selfie with an electrified crowd of supporters. The poster acts as a symbol of his unparalleled connection with his fans.

Sharing the announcement poster on the official X (previously known as Twitter) handle, the makers wrote, “We call him #Jana Nayagan #Thalapathy69FirstLook”.

Netizens flooded the comment section with remarks like, "Ending with most stylish look", "Wowww....What a look it's gone a be Wild fire on Social Media", and "Fire mode on".

For the unversed, the title “Jana Nayagan”, translates to The People’s Leader. The title perfectly encapsulates the journey of Thalapathy Vijay as an actor and the mark he has left across generations.

Bankrolled by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, Anirudh Ravichander has scored the tunes for “Jana Nayagan”.

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen romancing Southern beauty Pooja Hegde in his next. "Jana Nayagan" will mark Pooja Hegde's second collaboration with the Tamil superstar after the 2022 drama "Beast". The movie will also see Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as the ancillary cast.

While Pradeep E. Ragav is on board the team as the head of the editing department, Sathyan Sooryan has looked after the camera work.

"Jana Nayagan" is slated to reach the cinema halls across the world on 17th October 2025.

The project is expected to be Thalapathy Vijay's last film before his entry in politics.

In the meantime, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's "The Greatest Of All Time". The movie turned out to be one of the highest-grossing dramas of 2024.

