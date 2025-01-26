Varun Dhawan teases 'Border 2' while watching kids march proudly on Republic Day

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) On Republic Day, actor Varun Dhawan shared a special moment as he watched children march with pride in the annual Republic Day parade.

The actor also took the opportunity to tease his fans with an exciting hint about his upcoming project, “Border 2.” On Sunday, Varun took to his Instagram stories and posted a video showing kids, holding the National Flag, displaying their enthusiasm and patriotism during the parade.

Dhawan also added the popular song "Sandese Aate Hai" from the Sunny Deol-starrer war film “Border.”

Alongside the clip, the 'Student of the Year’ actor wrote, “Border 2.” In the video, Varun is seen sitting in a car while recording the footage.

Directed by Anurag Singh, “Border 2” stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan. The film appears to be inspired by the 1999 Kargil War, during which Pakistani troops crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and took control of Indian territory, primarily in the Kargil district.

The action thriller is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. “Border 2” will be presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in collaboration with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films.

A few days ago, Varun kicked off the shooting of the film in Madhya Pradesh. A picture from the shoot location went viral, showing Dhawan alongside Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, posing with the film’s clapboard.

On January 15, the ‘Bhediya ‘actor paid tribute to the "real heroes" of India on Army Day. He took to Instagram to share two photos of himself with the jawans. One of the pictures even showed Varun striking a pose alongside the soldiers next to a tank.

For the caption, he wrote, “Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. #Border2 #prep.”

“Border 2” is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

