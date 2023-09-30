Tension in Goa over defamatory post hurting Muslim sentiments

Panaji, Sep 30 (IANS) Tension prevailed in some parts of Goa after some yet to be identified persons allegedly posted defamatory messages on social media which hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Muslim organisations have filed police complaints in Panaji, Margao, Ponda, Mapusa, in this connection.

They also lodged a complaint with the cyber crime department, submitting that the persons who created fake accounts on Instagram, and allegedly made some objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad and Islam, should be arrested.

Hundreds of people had gathered at the police stations, demanding "immediate action".

The police assured them of investigating the matter thoroughly to nab the culprits.

"We are hurt by whatever comments are made on our religion. Christian, Hindu and Muslims are living together peacefully in Goa. We request Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the police department to take action," one of the persons who gathered outside a police station in Panaji said.

"We saw a post on Instagram which was against our religion. Hence, we met police officers and demanded action against those who have hurt our sentiments. Such things never happened in Goa. We have lodged complaints at Ponda, Panaji, Mapusa and Margao,” Abbas Xec from Ponda said.

Meanwhile, one Abdul Rauf has said that his photo is being used in one of the Instagram IDs.

"I had no information about the incident. But my family members informed me that someone has been posting comments on social media using my photo. I don't know who has used my photo to create the social media account. I urge Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the police to take action," he said, adding an unknown person was trying to disturb the communal harmony of the state.

Meanwhile, the Goa Police have constituted a cyber team to investigate the matter.

"FIR registered & #SouthDistrict cyber team is constituted to thoroughly investigate case registered against unknown person regarding defamatory post on Instagram hurting religious sentiments received at Margao & Ponda PS," South Goa Superintendent of Police posted on 'X'.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier warned of taking strict action against those making any remarks that have could potentially disturb religious sentiments.

"Nobody should criticise other religions. It is up to every individual to which god they should admire or worship. Neither Hindu nor Christian should speak against the other religions. If peoples sentiment gets disturbed with such statements then the government will take action," Sawant had said.

