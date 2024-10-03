Tennis: Badosa beats Zhang to reach Beijing semifinals

Beijing, Oct 3 (IANS) No. 15 seed Spaniard Paula Badosa defeated wild card Zhang Shuai in the China Open quarterfinals, coming from 3-1 down to triumph 6-1, 7-6(4) here on Thursday.

Badosa advanced to her third semifinal in her past five tournaments, and has now won 28 of her last 35 matches from mid-May.

She marked her career eighth WTA 1000-level quarterfinal on Tuesday with a 6-4, 6-0 rout of No.2 seed and US Open finalist Jessica Pegula and became the fourth Spaniard to reach the quarterfinals of the China Open after Anabel Medina Garrigues, Carla Suarez Navarro and Garbine Muguruza, who did so in 2015.

This time last year, Badosa was ranked outside the Top 50 and dropped quickly as she was sidelined with a back injury. In May this year, she was ranked No.140, but in just four months, she has re-established herself in the Top 20. A title this week in China could even see the Spaniard return to the Top 10 for the first time since 2022.

Former World No.2 Badosa's run this week marks her fifth semifinal at WTA 1000 level and second of the season, after Cincinnati 2024. She only reached multiple WTA 1000 semifinals in her career once previously: in 2021, when she reached the last four in Madrid and then won Indian Wells, the biggest title of her career to date.

She also made the last four at Madrid 2021, Indian Wells 2022, according to WTA stats.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.