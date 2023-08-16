YS Sharmila’s Longest Padayatra Earns Her Recognition from Indian Book of Records

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) President, YS Sharmila has entered the India Book of Records for her recent padayatra. The representatives of the non-profit organisation, presented the certificate for ‘First Indian Woman to walk 3,800 kilometres in the State of Telangana by Meeting the Citizens’ to her on Independence Day.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), YS Sharmila expressed her gratitude to the team of India Book of Records and said she did not set out on the (3,800 kilometers) padayatra to set a record but to raise the voice of Telangana people.

"My commitment towards the people of Telangana and their aspirations receives recognition and appreciation from the Indian Book of Records.

Though my Padayatra was not to set any record, i humbly accept this recognition," Sharmila wrote in her tweet and tagged the pic of the India Book of Records certificate.

Though my Padayatra was not to set any record, i humbly accept this recognition.

On October 20, 2021, YS Sharmila embarked on a padayatra from Chevella. She had chosen this constituency because her father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had launched his YSR padayatra from the same place. She continued her remarkable journey despite challenges along the way. And, her determination and perseverance has earned her this recognition.

