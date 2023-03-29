Women’s Reservation Bill: BRS MPs Move Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Demanding the tabling and passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill, the Members of Parliament of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) moved an adjournment motion in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The BRS members Nama Nageswara Rao and Kavitha Maloth moved an adjournment motion in the House and also sought an all-party meeting to discuss the Bill.

“I hereby, give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely, Take up discussion on the Demand to Pass Women’s Reservation Bill,” BRS MLC Kavitha wrote to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha.

It may be noted here the BRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar’s daughter K Kavitha is vociferously pressing for passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

Earlier this month, Kavitha sat on a day-long protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. MLC Kavitha-led Bharat Jagruthi also organised a round table conference in the national capital which was attended by members from over 15 political parties, civil society organisations and the student community.

