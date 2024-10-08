When is Dussehra 2024? October 12 or 13? Know the exact date!

Navratri began on October 3 with grand celebrations across the country. Though Navratri is celebrated four times a year, the most popular one is in October. This Navratri, celebrating the Dussehra festival, is called Sahradiya Navratri.

Dussehra, a significant Hindu festival, holds dual importance as it commemorates two pivotal events: Lord Rama's triumphant return to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura.

Due to the Hindu calendar, it needs to be clear whether the festival is on October 12 or 13. Here, you can get the festival date and shubh muhurat.

When is Dussehra 2024?

This year, 2024, Dussehra falls on October 12! The auspicious Dashami tithi begins at 10:58 am on Saturday, October 12, and concludes at 9:08 am on Sunday.

As the festival falls on Saturday and the next day is Sunday, schools, offices, colleges, and banks are closed for these two days. Other holidays will differ based on the organization.

Dussehra 2024 Shubh Muhurat:

Dashami Tithi Begins: at 10:58 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2024

Dashami Tithi Ends: 9:08 AM on Sunday, October 13, 2024

Shravana Nakshatra Begins: 5:25 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2024

Shravana Nakshatra Ends: 4:27 AM on Sunday, October 13, 2024

Vijay Muhurat: 2:03 PM to 2:49 PM on Saturday, October 12, 2024

Aparahna Puja Time: 1:17 PM to 3:35 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2024

Also read: October 11 to Oct 13: 3 Day Holidays for Banks, Schools, and Offices!