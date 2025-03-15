Weather Twist: Hyderabad to Burn Under Heatwave, But Rains Coming Soon!

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad and Telangana will have to endure intense heat for a few more days before experiencing much-needed relief. According to weather forecasts, temperatures are expected to soar between 40°C and 44°C across several areas in the coming week.

Weather expert T Balaji has predicted that the heatwave-like conditions will persist until March 19. However, relief is on the way as unseasonal thunderstorms are expected to hit between March 20 and 25, bringing a drop in temperatures.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Balaji stated, "The heatwave will continue until March 19, but strong unseasonal thunderstorms from March 20 to 25 will provide significant relief."

While Hyderabad continues to experience scorching temperatures, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated. The upcoming thunderstorms are expected to bring cooler conditions, easing the ongoing discomfort caused by the rising mercury levels.

Stay tuned for further weather updates.