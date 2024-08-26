Watch Meetho Sakshi: Ground Report on Saroornagar Lake, Gaddiannaram Colony

Here is the first episode of the 'Meetho Sakshi' program, which sheds light on the pressing issues faced by the people. The episode, which aired this week on Sakshi TV, focused on the problems surrounding Saroor Nagar Lake and Gaddiannaram Colony, highlighting the struggles of the residents in these areas. The program allows people to voice their day-to-day concerns, drawing the attention of officials to the citizens' problems.

Meetho Sakshi garnered a huge reception from the public. Watch the full episode here: