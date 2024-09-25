Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen is all set to join the Grace Cancer Run 2024 on October 6, lending his support to the Quambiant Global Cancer Run (GCR) initiative aimed at combating cancer. The event, led by Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, the Founder and President of Grace Cancer Foundation, is the world’s largest cancer awareness run and has garnered global participation.

Global Grace Cancer Run-2024 is likely to have over 1 lakh participants expected from 130 countries. The Grace Cancer Run 2024 aims to generate funds for free cancer screening programs in 10 countries, covering four continents. The goal is to screen 1 lakh individuals, focusing on early detection to improve treatment outcomes.

The 7th edition of the run, themed Run for Grace, Screen for Life, will feature three categories—2K, 5K, and 10K—at Gachibowli, Hyderabad. It is expected to attract over 20,000 participants. The GRACE Cancer Foundation, which organizes the event, remains dedicated to reducing the global cancer burden through education, early detection, innovative treatment, and research.

