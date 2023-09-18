Vijayashanthi’s Praise for Sonia Gandhi Sparks Crossover Speculation to Congress

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Vijayashanthi, popularly known as Lady Amitabh, tweeted in praise of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi who addressed a mega rally on the outskirts of city on Sunday.

In her tweet, Vijayashanthi said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in party’s Vijayabheri meeting alleged that the BRS and the MIM are working in partnership. She said that Rahul’s comment that AIMIM is trying to defeat Congress in other states is amusing. Does that mean MIM enjoys more influence than Congress in the country, she asked. She also said that the people of Telangana would always admire Sonia Gandhi for her political stance and the admiration is beyond politics.

The tweet has triggered speculations in political circles on the future moves of the BJP leader. Is she not happy with her position in the Telangana BJP? Has she dropped enough hints through her tweet that she was planning to switch loyalties to the Congress party.

The former MP Vijayashanthi recently completed her 25 years in politics. She joined the BJP in 1997 and served as general secretary of the party’s women’s wing. She quit the BJP in 2005 to launch a separate political outfit, Talli Telangana but later merged it with TRS (now BRS). She was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Medak constituency in 2009.

