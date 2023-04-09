Two New Medical Colleges To Come Up At Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem

Apr 09, 2023, 19:30 IST
HYDERABAD: The National Medical Commission has accorded permission to start two new medical colleges in Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts for the coming Academic year, 2023-24.

The regulatory authority for medical education in the country has permitted 100 MBBS seats each at Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad. 
State Health Minister, T Harish Rao said in the true essence of Arogya Telangana, now healthcare facilities will further strengthen in rural areas. He said this is a significant step towards achieving a medical college in every district. He further said seven more medical colleges are at various levels for permission in Telangana.

