HYDERABAD: The National Medical Commission has accorded permission to start two new medical colleges in Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts for the coming Academic year, 2023-24.

The regulatory authority for medical education in the country has permitted 100 MBBS seats each at Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

State Health Minister, T Harish Rao said in the true essence of Arogya Telangana, now healthcare facilities will further strengthen in rural areas. He said this is a significant step towards achieving a medical college in every district. He further said seven more medical colleges are at various levels for permission in Telangana.

In a true essence of #ArogyaTelangana, now healthcare facilities will further strengthen in rural areas, Two more medical colleges in #Telangana, Kamareddy & Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts got permission with 100 MBBS seats in each college This is a significant step towards… pic.twitter.com/VLpyeo2VLE — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) April 8, 2023

Also Read: Eye tests conducted for one cr people under T'gana's 'Kanti Velugu'