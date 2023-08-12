TSRTC Unveils Gamyam App Which Offers Live Bus Tracking and Many More Features 

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from “Where is my Train”, live train tracking app, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched a similar app called “TSRTC Gamyam” app on Saturday.

TSRTC Gamyam - the live bus tracking app will help passengers to stay updated with the RTC bus schedules across Telangana and neighbouring states. With the real time information of arrival and departure of buses at various bus stations, the passengers can plan their road trips and cut down on their waiting time for the buses.

The TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar unveiled the TSRTC Gamyam app at a ceremony in Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) today. Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar thanked the chief minister KCR for the merger of TSRTC employees with the government. He also extended his gratitude to the RTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy. He said the public transporter has welcomed the decision of the BRS government.

Explaining the features of the Gamyam app, Sajjanar said the passengers of all Pushpak AC Airport buses and Express buses will now be able to track the status of buses along with the Expected Time of Arrival (ETV) of a chosen bus. The other features of Gamyam app include the ability to search for Pushpak buses for Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), finding the nearest bus stop from your current location, viewing the live location of the moving bus and the active buses on the given route, ETA for origin and destination points and tracking of TSRTC buses both in Hyderabad city and districts.

