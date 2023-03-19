TSRTC MD Sajjanar Demands Suo Moto Action Against QNet Firm After Swapnalok Inferno

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) VC Sajjannar has demanded an extensive probe into the Hong Kong-based QNet firm in the Swapnalok Complex fire incident.

Six members of QNet Shiva, Triveni, Vennela, Prameela, Shravani and Prashant died of suffocation in the Swapnalok Complex blaze. The QNet has its office located on the fifth floor of the Swapnalok Complex. The members of affected families have claimed that they put upto Rs 2 lakh into the multi-level marketing (MLM) as QNet firm had promised them better returns.

As Cyberabad commissioner of police Sajjannar had investigated the firm in 2019. Taking to Twitter, Sajjanar demanded that law enforcement agencies should take suo moto legal action against the MLC firms which are involved in fraudulent activities.

“Law enforcement agencies also need to have surveillance over the activities of such fraudulent MLM companies and take suo moto legal action to prevent further crimes. My stand is very firm. QNet is illegal (sic),” Sajjanar tweeted.

Several cases of fraud to the tune of crores of rupees were registered against the QNet firm in 2019. The senior IPS officer also said that QNet was running a call center in the complex but their MLM network behind the scenes was exposed after the fire mishap.

