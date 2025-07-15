TS POLYCET 2025 Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Out, Details at tgpolycet.nic.in

The Directorate of Technical Education, Telangana, has released the Phase 1 seat allotment results for TS POLYCET Counselling 2025. This is a key update for students who took the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test earlier this year and are seeking admission into diploma courses.

Candidates who registered for Phase 1 counselling can now check their seat allotment status on the official website — tgpolycet.nic.in. The results, which were initially scheduled for release on July 4, were delayed and published today, July 15.

What Candidates Need to Do Next

Students who have been allotted a seat must complete two important steps — online fee payment and self-reporting — between July 15 and July 18. Failure to do so may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Those who have not been allotted a seat in Phase 1 need not worry — they are eligible to participate in Phase 2 counselling.

Steps to Check TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment

Go to tgpolycet.nic.in

Click on “Candidate Login”

Enter your TS POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket Number, ROC Form Number, Password, and Date of Birth

View your seat allotment status

Download the provisional allotment letter

Documents Required for Physical Reporting

Candidates must carry the following documents to the allotted college for verification:

TS POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket

Rank Card

Provisional Allotment Letter

Receipt of Tuition Fee Payment

SSC or Equivalent Marks Memo

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar Card

What’s Next?

Once the fee payment and online reporting are completed, candidates must physically report to the allotted college as per the schedule. It is mandatory to carry all the necessary documents.

Students should wait for further communication from their colleges regarding the academic calendar, orientation sessions, and start of classes.

Meanwhile, candidates planning to participate in Phase 2 counselling should wait for the fresh schedule and allotment results before proceeding with any admission-related steps.